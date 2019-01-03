UP Police answer key for computer operator exam released at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has released the answer key for the UP Police computer operator, clerk and accounting assistant exam that was conducted on December 21 and 22, 2018.

The answer key is uploaded the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can login to the website to check the answer key and question paper and response easily.

The answer key will be available on the website only till January 6, 2019. Candidates can visit the official website of uppbpb.gov.in and click on the link provided on the homepage to raise objection on any question or answer asked in the exam. No objection will be accepted after 5 pm January 6, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check the UP Police computer operator question paper and response sheet and answer key. (Server down)

Here’s the direct link top challenge the answer key of UP Police computer operator answer key

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 15:20 IST