UP Police constable admit card releasing today, know how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the admit cards for the recruitment examination of Constables on February 13. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration number and date of birth. UPPRPB UP Police admit card 2024: Steps to download(HT FIle)

UPPRPB has already released the city's intimation slip on February 10. The scheduled dates of the written test for the position of Constable are February 17 and 18. There will be two shifts for the examination: from 3 to 5 pm and 10 to 12 pm. The recruitment examination will fill up 60244 constable vacancies in the UP Police.

UPPRPB UP Police admit card 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the notice tab

Next, click on the admit card download link for the posts of Reserve Civil Police in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Key in your login credentials

Submit it and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.