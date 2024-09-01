UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Exam over, UPPRPB answer key expected next

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) ended the Police Constable recruitment examination 2024 on August 31. Next, the board is expected to release the provisional answer key for all exam days and invite objections from the candidates. The UP Police Constable exam answer key will be released on uppbpb.gov.in. ...Read More

In the first phase of the examination (August 23, 24 and 25), around 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the test and around 19.26 lakh candidates were expected to appear in the second phase on August 30 and 31. The exam was held at 1,174 examination centres in 67 districts under tight security that involved biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition.

Notably, over 31.38 per cent of candidates skipped the three days of the first phase of the examination. An official of the board said around 31.72 per cent of candidates skipped the exam on the first day, August 23. Similarly, around 31.78 per cent and around 29.65 per cent of candidates skipped the exam on the second and third days.

