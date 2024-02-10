UP Police constable civil police intimation slip released, direct link here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the exam city's intimation slip today, February 10. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the city intimation slip from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. UPPRPB announces exam city details for Constable recruitment

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60244 constable vacancies.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The written exam for the Constable post will be on February 17, and 18. There will be two shifts for the examination: 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. The admit card for the written exam for the direct recruitment process for the Uttar Pradesh Police's Civilian Police positions is scheduled for February 13.

UPPRPB city intimation slip 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Notice tab

Next, click on the “Link for advance notice of allotment of examination district to the candidates for the written examination under Direct Recruitment-2023 for the posts of Reserve Civil Police in Uttar Pradesh Police”.

Click on the city intimation slip.h

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.