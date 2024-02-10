 UP Police constable civil police intimation slip released, direct link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / UP Police constable civil police intimation slip released, direct link here

UP Police constable civil police intimation slip released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 10, 2024 01:32 PM IST

UPPRPB releases exam city's intimation slip for UP Police Recruitment

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the exam city's intimation slip today, February 10. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the city intimation slip from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB announces exam city details for Constable recruitment
UPPRPB announces exam city details for Constable recruitment

Direct link  to download UP Police City intimation slip

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60244 constable vacancies.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The written exam for the Constable post will be on February 17, and 18. There will be two shifts for the examination: 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. The admit card for the written exam for the direct recruitment process for the Uttar Pradesh Police's Civilian Police positions is scheduled for February 13.

UPPRPB city intimation slip 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Notice tab

Next, click on the “Link for advance notice of allotment of examination district to the candidates for the written examination under Direct Recruitment-2023 for the posts of Reserve Civil Police in Uttar Pradesh Police”.

Click on the city intimation slip.h

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On