UP Police constable civil police intimation slip released, direct link here
UPPRPB releases exam city's intimation slip for UP Police Recruitment
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the exam city's intimation slip today, February 10. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the city intimation slip from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.
Direct link to download UP Police City intimation slip
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60244 constable vacancies.
The written exam for the Constable post will be on February 17, and 18. There will be two shifts for the examination: 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. The admit card for the written exam for the direct recruitment process for the Uttar Pradesh Police's Civilian Police positions is scheduled for February 13.
UPPRPB city intimation slip 2024: Know how to download
Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Notice tab
Next, click on the “Link for advance notice of allotment of examination district to the candidates for the written examination under Direct Recruitment-2023 for the posts of Reserve Civil Police in Uttar Pradesh Police”.
Click on the city intimation slip.h
Key in your login details
Download the admit card and print it for future reference.