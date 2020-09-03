e-paper
UPCATET 2020 results declared at upcatet.org, here’s direct link to check results

Candidates who have appeared for the UPCATET 2020 exam can check their result online at upcatet.org.

education Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPCATET 2020 results.
UPCATET 2020 results.(Screengrab )
         

The Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur has declared the results of Uttar Pradesh Combined Agricultural and Technology Entrance Examination (UPCATET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the UPCATET 2020 exam can check their result online at upcatet.org.

Candidates are advised to download their merit list from the official website and bring a copy of it on the date of counselling.

The UPCATET 2020 exam was conducted from August 18 to 19, 2020, in an online mode.

Direct link to check UPCATET 2020 results.

How to check UPCATET 2020 results:

Visit the official website at upcatet.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Results”

A new page page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPCATET 2020 results will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

