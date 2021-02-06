Upcoming hostels in Maharashtra varsities to be named Matoshree: Uday Samant
Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Friday said upcoming student hostels in state-run universities will be named 'Matoshree' and the existing ones may also be renamed.
'Matoshree' happens to be the name of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra here.
Speaking to reporters, the minister for higher and technical education said he will be exploring the possibility of renaming the existing hostels as 'Matoshree, as these facilities offer students shelter like their own mothers.
"All the upcoming hostels on campuses of state-run universities will be named 'Matoshree'. I will also explore the possibility of giving the same name to the existing facilities," Samant said.
The minister on Friday inaugurated the hostel of Kavi Kulguru Sanskrit University in Ramtek, which was named as 'Matoshree' by the chancellor of the university.
