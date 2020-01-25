e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UPES announces 25% scholarship on complete program duration for girls

UPES announces 25% scholarship on complete program duration for girls

UPES has announced a 25% scholarship on complete program duration to all female students applying for under-graduate and post-graduate courses in the academic year 2020.

education Updated: Jan 25, 2020 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
(HT File)
         

With the aim to encourage more female students to continue their higher education after class 12th, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) has announced a 25% scholarship on complete program duration to all female students applying for under-graduate and post-graduate courses in the academic year 2020.

UPES has also declared the year 2020 as the Year of Women Empowerment. As part of this, the organization is committed to implementing multiple initiatives in areas of training and development, financial aid through scholarships etc. that remove gender barriers and enable female students, employees to realize their dreams.

Lack of financial resources is one of the major reasons that hinder girl students to pursue quality higher education and fulfil their dreams. UPES endeavours to increase the strength of female students in the classrooms and prepare more women leaders across various sectors by offering scholarships reserved exclusively for them.

Commenting on this initiative, Dr. Deependra Kumar Jha, vice-chancellor, UPES, said, “With the year 2020 being the Year of Women Empowerment for us at UPES, the scholarships are a step towards promoting diversity and inclusion and encourage girls to pursue higher education. We are positive that it will contribute to the on-going efforts by organizations across the globe to have a greater number of women in boardrooms and leadership roles.”

Besides this, UPES supports 49 under-privileged girls, lovingly called ‘Adopted Daughters of UPES’, from villages neighbouring its campus in Dehradun, in their education and holistic development through extra-curricular activities. The University also works closely with the Purkal Youth Development Society and provides 100% scholarships to female students interested in pursuing higher education at UPES.

Established in 2003 through the UPES Act, 2003 of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a UGC-recognized and NAAC-accredited University. UPES is globally recognized by QS Ratings with 5 Stars for both employability (placements) and campus facilities and 4 Stars for teaching. UPES offers industry-aligned and specialized graduate and postgraduate courses through its eight schools: School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, School of Smart Agriculture and School of Modern Media.

tags
top news
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Wouldn’t have burdened govt, says Pak PM on ‘sponsored’ Davos trip: Report
Wouldn’t have burdened govt, says Pak PM on ‘sponsored’ Davos trip: Report
‘Centre afraid’, says Sharad Pawar as NIA takes over Bhima Koregaon case
‘Centre afraid’, says Sharad Pawar as NIA takes over Bhima Koregaon case
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News