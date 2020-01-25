UPES announces 25% scholarship on complete program duration for girls

education

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 16:28 IST

With the aim to encourage more female students to continue their higher education after class 12th, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) has announced a 25% scholarship on complete program duration to all female students applying for under-graduate and post-graduate courses in the academic year 2020.

UPES has also declared the year 2020 as the Year of Women Empowerment. As part of this, the organization is committed to implementing multiple initiatives in areas of training and development, financial aid through scholarships etc. that remove gender barriers and enable female students, employees to realize their dreams.

Lack of financial resources is one of the major reasons that hinder girl students to pursue quality higher education and fulfil their dreams. UPES endeavours to increase the strength of female students in the classrooms and prepare more women leaders across various sectors by offering scholarships reserved exclusively for them.

Commenting on this initiative, Dr. Deependra Kumar Jha, vice-chancellor, UPES, said, “With the year 2020 being the Year of Women Empowerment for us at UPES, the scholarships are a step towards promoting diversity and inclusion and encourage girls to pursue higher education. We are positive that it will contribute to the on-going efforts by organizations across the globe to have a greater number of women in boardrooms and leadership roles.”

Besides this, UPES supports 49 under-privileged girls, lovingly called ‘Adopted Daughters of UPES’, from villages neighbouring its campus in Dehradun, in their education and holistic development through extra-curricular activities. The University also works closely with the Purkal Youth Development Society and provides 100% scholarships to female students interested in pursuing higher education at UPES.

Established in 2003 through the UPES Act, 2003 of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a UGC-recognized and NAAC-accredited University. UPES is globally recognized by QS Ratings with 5 Stars for both employability (placements) and campus facilities and 4 Stars for teaching. UPES offers industry-aligned and specialized graduate and postgraduate courses through its eight schools: School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, School of Smart Agriculture and School of Modern Media.