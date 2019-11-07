e-paper
UPPCL Assistant Engineer answer key 2019 released at upenergy.in, direct link here

Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representation within three days. However, it must be noted that candidates can raise their objections through official website only, or else their objections will not be entertained.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:02 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has released the answer key of the recruitment examination conducted for the post of Assistant engineers. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at, upenergy.in.

“Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through this link only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited,” reads the notice available on the official website of UPPCL.

Candidates are required to click on + button in the tab “Objections” to challenge the answer key.

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key.

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the Vacancy/Results tab

3.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download Response-Key & Upload Objection For The Post Of “Assistant Engineer (Trainee)-Electrical, Electronics & Tele Communications, Computer Science/It And Civil Engineering” Against Advt. No. 4/VSA/2019/AE’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Answer keys will appear on the display screen.

