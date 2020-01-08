e-paper
UPPCL Personnel Officer admit card 2020 released at upenergy.in

Selection for the Personnel Officer posts will be done based on the candidate’s performance in the written test and Interview.

education Updated: Jan 08, 2020 12:09 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPCL Personnel Officer admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
Uttar Pradesh Power corporation limited has released the admit card for the Personnel Officer recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at upenergy.in.

Selection for the Personnel Officer posts will be done based on the candidate’s performance in the written test and Interview. Those candidates, who will be shortlisted in written examination, will be called for the Interview Round.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination center or else they won‘t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the vacancy/result tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit card for the Post of “Personnel Officer” Against advt. no. 5/VSA/2019/PO’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

