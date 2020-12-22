e-paper
UPPRPB answer key 2020 released at uppbpb.gov.in, here's direct link

UPPRPB answer key 2020 released at uppbpb.gov.in, here’s direct link

UPPRPB answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the UP Police recruitment examination 2020 can check the answer key online at uppbpb.gov.in.

education Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 19:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPRPB answer key 2020.
UPPRPB answer key 2020.(HT file )
         

UPPRPB answer key 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on Tuesday released the answer keys for the UP Police recruitment examinations 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the UP Police recruitment examination 2020 can check the answer key online at uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the notice, the answer keys will be available on the official website of the board till December 29, 2020.

The board conducted the recruitment examination on December 19 and 20, 2020. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations at the official website of the board.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 5000 vacancies of Jail Warder, Fireman, and others at Prison Administration and Reform Department.

Direct link to UPPRPB Answer Key 2020.

