UPPSC 2019 answer key for PCS ACF RFO exam released, here’s how to raise objection

education

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:23 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for its exams conducted for Provincial Civil Services (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Regional Forest Officer (RFO). The exam was conducted on December 15.

Candidates can download the answer key online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam for 364 posts, including 309 posts of PCS, 2 of ACF and 53 of RFO, was conducted at 1166 centres spread across 19 cities, said UPPSC officials.

The answer keys for all the four sets of question booklet are available online for both the papers- general studies paper 1 and 2. The same will able available for download till December 21.

Candidates can raise objections against any answer key till December 22. They will have to download and print the format given on the official website and fill it. The filled format along with proper documentation to support their challenge will have to be scanned. Candidates have to send the same via email at keypcsacf2019@gmail.com.

The exam was conducted peacefully in two shifts including 9.30am to 11.30am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm. A total of 5, 44, 664 candidates had registered for the exam but only 58% appeared in it, shared UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

The 19 cities where the exam was conducted included Prayagraj, Agra, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Varanasi, Mathura and Mirzapur.

How to download UPPSC PCS answer key 2019:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

At the left panel of the homepage click on the tab that reads, “ click here to view key answer sheets”

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on the link given for UPPSC PCS exam 2019 general studies paper 1 and 2.

There are separate links for each series of the question booklet.

Here’s the direct link to download UPPSC PCS answer key 2019.

UPPSC PCS (mains) examination is scheduled to be held from April 29, 2020. This time the candidates also witnessed double scrutiny for entering the exam halls. Like earlier, their admit cards along with a photo identity card were checked at the gates of the examination centres and the again before entering the exam hall. CCTV recording of the exam was also carried out.