e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Education / UPPSC 2019 answer key for PCS ACF RFO exam released, here’s how to raise objection

UPPSC 2019 answer key for PCS ACF RFO exam released, here’s how to raise objection

The answer keys for all the four sets of question booklet are available online for both the papers- general studies paper 1 and 2. The same will able available for download till December 21.

education Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:23 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC 2019 answer key released
UPSC 2019 answer key released(HT file)
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for its exams conducted for Provincial Civil Services (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Regional Forest Officer (RFO). The exam was conducted on December 15.

Candidates can download the answer key online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam for 364 posts, including 309 posts of PCS, 2 of ACF and 53 of RFO, was conducted at 1166 centres spread across 19 cities, said UPPSC officials.

The answer keys for all the four sets of question booklet are available online for both the papers- general studies paper 1 and 2. The same will able available for download till December 21.

Candidates can raise objections against any answer key till December 22. They will have to download and print the format given on the official website and fill it. The filled format along with proper documentation to support their challenge will have to be scanned. Candidates have to send the same via email at keypcsacf2019@gmail.com.

The exam was conducted peacefully in two shifts including 9.30am to 11.30am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm. A total of 5, 44, 664 candidates had registered for the exam but only 58% appeared in it, shared UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

The 19 cities where the exam was conducted included Prayagraj, Agra, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Varanasi, Mathura and Mirzapur.

How to download UPPSC PCS answer key 2019:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

At the left panel of the homepage click on the tab that reads, “ click here to view key answer sheets”

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on the link given for UPPSC PCS exam 2019 general studies paper 1 and 2.

There are separate links for each series of the question booklet.

Here’s the direct link to download UPPSC PCS answer key 2019.

UPPSC PCS (mains) examination is scheduled to be held from April 29, 2020. This time the candidates also witnessed double scrutiny for entering the exam halls. Like earlier, their admit cards along with a photo identity card were checked at the gates of the examination centres and the again before entering the exam hall. CCTV recording of the exam was also carried out.

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee’s pitch on citizenship law not just aimed at minority vote
Mamata Banerjee’s pitch on citizenship law not just aimed at minority vote
‘No BJP member in Ram temple trust, donations for construction’: Amit Shah
‘No BJP member in Ram temple trust, donations for construction’: Amit Shah
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Infosys to pay California $8,00,000 over foreign workers’ visas, tax fraud
Infosys to pay California $8,00,000 over foreign workers’ visas, tax fraud
Indian-origin lawmakers take oath on Bhagwad Gita in UK’s House of Commons
Indian-origin lawmakers take oath on Bhagwad Gita in UK’s House of Commons
Bugatti Chiron Noire: The ‘affordable’ version of a $12.5 million supercar
Bugatti Chiron Noire: The ‘affordable’ version of a $12.5 million supercar
Defending totals, middle-order and spin challenges as India face WI again
Defending totals, middle-order and spin challenges as India face WI again
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News