UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:48 IST

UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for UPPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), and Range Forest Officer (RFO) 2020 mains examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards online at uppsc.up.nic.in by logging in through their registration number, date of birth and gender.

The commission will conduct the ACF RFO 2020 mains examination from October 15 to 29, 2020 in two shifts.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO).

Direct link to download UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020.

How to download the UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-2/E-1/2019 A.C.F.-R.F.O (MAINS) EXAM-2019”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.