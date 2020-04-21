UPPSC ACF RFO recruitment 2020: Notification released, registration begins at uppsc.up.nic.in

education

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:44 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of - Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) on its official website.

The online application process begins today, April 21, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination online at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before May 21, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO). However, until now the requisition for the post of ACF/RFO has not yet been received.

Candidates will first have to appear for the UPPSC ACF & RFO preliminary examination, scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2020. Those who will qualify the prelims will be eligible to go for the second stage of the Main examination and interview.

Educational Qualification:

1) ACF - A candidate should have a bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subject namely Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Geology, Forestry, Statistics or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or bachelor’s degree in Engineering from a university established by Law in India or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from.

2) RFO - An applicant should have a bachelor’s degree with two or more of the subjects, namely Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Forestry, Geology, Agriculture, Statistics, Horticulture, and Environment or bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science from a university established by Law in India or possess a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to home page from where candidate can apply online.