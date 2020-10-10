e-paper
UPPSC ACF/RFO Recruitment Exam 2017 results declared at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC ACF/RFO Recruitment Exam 2017 results declared at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Saturday declared the results of Assistant Forest Conservator/Range Forest Officer (ACF/RFO) General/Special Recruitment/Backlog Examination - 2017.

education Updated: Oct 10, 2020 21:38 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Saturday declared the results of Assistant Forest Conservator/Range Forest Officer (ACF/RFO) General/Special Recruitment/Backlog Examination - 2017.
(Agencies)
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Saturday declared the results of Assistant Forest Conservator/Range Forest Officer (ACF/RFO) General/Special Recruitment/Backlog Examination - 2017. A total of 72 candidates have been declared successful against all 72 vacant posts on offer under special backlog while 65 candidates have been declared successful against 65 vacant posts under general recruitment, informed an UPPSC official.

The list of selected candidates has been made available on the official website of the commission http://uppsc.up.nic.in/, said UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

As per the results, for the assistant forest conservator, Apoorva Pandey emerged the topper while Vikrant Dwivedi and Anurag Tiwari bagged second and third ranks. Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Mahavir Singh bagged fourth and fifth ranks respectively.

For the post of Range Forest Officer, Preeti Pandey emerged as the topper, followed by Rohit Joshi and Sachin Kumar at second and third rank respectively. Jyotirmai Shukla and Gaurav Verma bagged fourth and fifth ranks respectively.

The commission had conducted the recruitment exam on August 5 and had held interviews of the eligible candidates between September 1 and September 4.

 

“The provisionally selected candidates will need to present themselves at the commission as per the given schedule along with all original documents and certificates concerned. UPPSC secretary said various details regarding the recruitment including marks secured and cut-offs of various categories would soon be made available on the commission’s official website. As a result, no application regarding this would be entertained by the commission under the Right To Information (RTI) Act-2005,” said UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

