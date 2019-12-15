e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
UPPSC BEO 2020: 309 vacancies on offer, here’s how to apply

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 309 vacancies of Block education officer.

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 12:20 IST
UPPSC BEO 2020. (Screengrab)
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the Block Education Officer examination on December 13, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the exam can apply online at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before January 13, 2020. The examination can be paid online till January 10, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 309 vacancies of Block education officer.

However, it must be noted that the online applications will be accepted only when the prescribed fee is deposited in the Bank upto prescribed last date for fee deposition. If the fee is deposited in Bank after the last date of fee submission, the online application of the candidate will not be accepted and the fee deposited in the Bank will not be refunded in any condition.

Age limit:

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2019, i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July 1979 and not later than July 1, 1998.

For PH candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years i.e. they must have not been born before 02 July 1964.

Upper age limit shall be greater by five years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes of UP, Scheduled Tribes of UP, Other Backward Classes of UP, Skilled players of classified Games, State Govt. employees of UP including the teachers/Staff of Basic Shiksha Parishad of UPand teachers/Staff of the Govt. Aided Madhyamik Vidyalayas of UP i.e. they must have not been born before 2nd July 1974.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 125. For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 65. Whereas, Physically handicapped candidates need to pay Rs 25.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘All Notification’ tab

3.Click on the link available to apply online for the block education officer

4.Click on the registration tab

5.Select yes/no regarding the question asked on the webpage and proceed

6.Follow the instructions to apply online

