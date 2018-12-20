UPPSC Civil Judge prelims answer key 2018 released, here’s how to check

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for civil judge (junior division) preliminary examination 2018. The examination to fill 610 vacancies was held on December 16, 2018.

The answer key has been released for all the four sets of question papers for both General Studies Paper I and Law exam Paper.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key/s in the format provided by the commission through a notice. The objections should be sent in a sealed envelop and reach the address provided on the website by 5pm on December 26. Objections sent after that will not be considered.

Steps to download the answer key of UP PCS civil judge (junior division) prelims:

1) Visit UPPSC’s official website

2) Click on link for key answer sheet in the download segment on the left of the homepage

3) Click on link for answer key of the set you require

4) Take a printout

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 13:18 IST