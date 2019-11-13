UPPSC PCS 2019: Apply for 300 vacant posts, last day today

education

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:26 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is recruiting eligible candidates for filling 300 vacancies on various posts including deputy superintendent of police (DySP), sub divisional magistrate, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Regional Forest Officer (RFO).

The online registration process had begun on October 15. If you have not applied yet, do it now because today is the last day to apply.

Candidates who have a graduate degree can apply for the posts.

PAY SCALE:

AFO: Rs.15600/- to Rs.39100/-, Grade Pay- Rs.5400/-, (Level of 10 in the pay matrix Group) Group “B”, Gazetted.

RFO: Rs.9300/- to Rs.34800/-, Grade Pay – Rs.4800/-, (Level of 8 pay matrix 47600 - 151100) Group “B”, Gazetted.

Click here to apply

Click here to download official notification