UPPSC PCS-J Result 2018-19 declared, Akanksha Tiwari tops: List of qualified candidates in judicial service civil judge here

Jul 21, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result of Provincial Civil Service- judiciary also called PCS-J exam 2018. Akanksha Tiwari is the topper of UPPSC PCS-J exam 2018. The recruitment drive was conducted for filling a total of 610 vacancies.

Candidates can check their result on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

The UPPSC PCS-J prelims exam was held on December 16, 2018 for which 64691 had applied. The result of prelims exam was declared on January 5 in which 6041 candidates had qualified for mains exam.

UPPSC PCS-J main exam was conducted on January 30, 31 and February 1, 2019. A total of 5795 students had appeared for the main exam out of which 1847 had qualified for interview which was held from June 21 to July 17, 2019. Out of the 1847 candidates who appeared for interview, 610 candidates successfully cleared it and made it to the final merit list.

Candidates can check the final merit of UPPSC PCS-J 2018 here.

Check official notice issued by UPPSC for the PCS-J qualifiers here.

