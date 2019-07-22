UPPSC PCS-J Result 2019: Sub-inspector becomes a judge, Akanksha Tiwari of Godda tops

education

Jul 22, 2019

Akansha Tiwari of Gonda topped the Provincial Civil Services (Judicial) or PCS (J) Exam-2018, the results of which were declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Saturday evening.

Harihar Gupta of Nainital secured the second position while Azamgarh’s Prateek Tripathi got the third place. Ekagrata Singh of Ghaziabad bagged the fourth position and Gandharv Patel of Gonda got the fifth place.

SI is now a judge

Presently stationed as a Sub Inspector at Prayagraj’s Colonelganj police station, Vinayak Somvanshi also cleared the exam bagging 587th rank. Hailing from Chandauli district, VInayak completed his LLB from BHU, Varanasi and prepared for competitive exams by staying in Delhi. “I took leave for a month to prepare for the exam and am very happy with my result,” he said.

UPPSC PCS-J topper

Attributing her success to her parents, an ecstatic Akansha said, “I had done well but never expected to top the exam. I thank my parents for the success as they constantly motivated me to do well.”

Akanksha Tiwari

A number of candidates from Sangam city have also cracked the prestigious exam. For instance, Shivkuti resident Shrayansh Niranjan bagged 9th rank in his very first attempt.

Despite belonging to OBC category, he secured the success in general category. Sonal Agarwal of Lukarganj locality got 47th rank in her third attempt. Vasundhara Sharma of Kydganj locality, who this very year passed LLM from Allahabad University, bagged 192nd rank.

Vasundhra with her family

“I am very happy. I had moved to Delhi for preparing for the exam and this decision along with my hard work and parent’s blessing has finally paid off,” she said. Saumya Arun, who did her BA-LLB from Allahabad University and is pursuing LLM from Banaras Hindu University, bagged 335th rank under OBC category. “I relied on self study and took coaching for just interview round,” she said.

Saumya Arun

Others who qualified in Prayagraj include Shiv Shakti Harsh Vardhan of Mahewa, Naini who bagged 560th rank in SC category and Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a farmer’s son hailing from Singhpur village of Shankargargh development block, who bagged 467th rank and qualified under OBC category.

Shiv Shakti

By declaring the results, the UPPSC has now filled 610 vacant posts of civil judges (junior division) of district courts in Uttar Pradesh.

“A total of 306 candidates have been selected against unreserved posts while 164 have been selected against OBC reserved seats. Likewise, 128 candidates have been selected against seats reserved for SC and 12 for seats reserved for ST candidates,” said UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

He said provisionally selected candidates should submit their documents or else their selection would be cancelled. Jagdish said 08 posts were reserved under horizontal reservation for physically challenged (Divayang) category candidates but there were no applicants for these posts.

Rtd class 4 employee’s son becomes judge

Devesh Kumar Yadav

Among those selected is also Devesh Kumar Yadav who bagged 418th rank and qualified against OBC reserved post in his second attempt. Son of a retired class 4 employee Chote Lal Yadav, Devesh hails from Alawalpur village of Mauaima in Prayagraj. He credited his success to his parents.

