UPPSC releases revised PCS prelims 2020 results, check fresh list of qualified candidates

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 14:29 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has revised the recently declared results of its Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2020, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2020. The results have been revised following detection of some anomalies owing to technical reasons in the results forcing the commission to come out with the revised results after cancelling the earlier declared results, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

He said that the step to issue revised results was necessitated following errors owing to technical reasons being detected in the results of the two posts of Labour Enforcement Officer and Child Development Project Officer. The error took place following different post serial numbers being indicated in the advertisement and online application process for these two posts, he said.

The revised results have resulted in 1,131 candidates previously declared successful of certain posts failing to make it to list of successful candidates while another 1,481 getting selected. The PCS (Pre)-2020 results declared on November 21 had declared 5,393 candidates successful but as per the revised results 5,535 candidates have been declared successful, UPPSC officials said.

The 1,131 candidates who failed to qualify in the revised results despite initially declared successful include 967 who were not included in the list of successful candidates after being found to be lacking the eligibility criterion set for the post of Child Development Project Officer while another 139 failed to make the cut for the post of Labour Enforcement Officer also for the same reason. Remaining 25 candidates were not included in the list of successful candidates after failing to meet the cut-off, UPPSC officials explained.

The commission had earlier informed it will soon issue a separate release regarding further instructions for these qualified candidates to appear in the mains examination on a basis of their preliminary exam results. The qualified candidates need to take note that their results are conditional and they are expected to go through this release once issued and undertake the necessary action as specified in it, failing which their results would be cancelled, they had made plain.

UPPSC had also made clear that the results of these recruitment exams are subject to the final decision of the Allahabad High Court in the Special Appeal (D) 475/2019 filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A total of 5,95,696 candidates had registered for the preliminary exams that were held in two shifts: 9.30am to 11.3 am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm on October 11, 2020. The exams were conducted at 1,282 centres in 19 districts of the state. A total of 3,14,699 (52.82 per cent) of the total registered candidates appeared in the exam.