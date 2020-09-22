e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPPSC RO, ARO prelims answer key 2020 released, here’s direct link

UPPSC RO, ARO prelims answer key 2020 released, here’s direct link

UPPSC RO, ARO Answer Key 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday released the UPPSC RO, ARO preliminary exam answer key 2020 on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 22, 2020 09:45 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC RO, ARO Answer Key 2020 released
UPPSC RO, ARO Answer Key 2020 released
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday released the UPPSC RO, ARO preliminary exam answer key 2020 on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their set-wise answer key from the website. UPPSC had conducted the recruitment examination for the posts of review officer and assistant review officer on September 20.

The link to download the answer keys will be active till September 27. Candidates can raise objections against wrong keys, if any. They will have to download the prescribed format given in the official notice and take its print out. The filled format has to be sent to the UPPSC office by post, which has to reach by 5 pm on September 28.

UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims Answer Key 2020: Direct Link

How to Download UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims Answer Key 2020:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at www.uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view Key Answer Sheet’ given on the left panel of the homepage

Click on the relevant links

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and check with your responses.

The notice/ format to raise objections can be downloaded from the link provided under Information Bulletin.

tags
top news
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs on sit-in outside Parliament refuse deputy chairman’s tea
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs on sit-in outside Parliament refuse deputy chairman’s tea
‘UN needs to address crisis of confidence’: PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’
‘UN needs to address crisis of confidence’: PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’
Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today
Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today
‘I will never ever forget’: VVS reveals Sachin’s words before Sharjah ton
‘I will never ever forget’: VVS reveals Sachin’s words before Sharjah ton
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In