UPPSC RO, ARO prelims answer key 2020 released, here’s direct link

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 09:45 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday released the UPPSC RO, ARO preliminary exam answer key 2020 on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their set-wise answer key from the website. UPPSC had conducted the recruitment examination for the posts of review officer and assistant review officer on September 20.

The link to download the answer keys will be active till September 27. Candidates can raise objections against wrong keys, if any. They will have to download the prescribed format given in the official notice and take its print out. The filled format has to be sent to the UPPSC office by post, which has to reach by 5 pm on September 28.

UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims Answer Key 2020: Direct Link

How to Download UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims Answer Key 2020:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at www.uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view Key Answer Sheet’ given on the left panel of the homepage

Click on the relevant links

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and check with your responses.

The notice/ format to raise objections can be downloaded from the link provided under Information Bulletin.