UPPSC RO/ARO results 2018 declared uppsc.up.nic.in, check here

UPPSC RO/ARO Results 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the results of review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) preliminary exams. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on April 8, 2018. A total of 533447 candidates had applied for the exam out of which only 339632 appeared. A total of 15342 have been declared qualified for the exam.

How to check UPPSC RO/ ARO results 2018

Log on to the official website or click here

At the right hand side of the screen under the ‘Information bulletin’ section click on - ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC. (MAIN) ‘

Check for your roll numbers to get your result

‘Download result PDF on your computer

Click here to get the PDF of result of UPPSC RO/ARO exam

Click here to get the official notice of result declaration

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 13:42 IST