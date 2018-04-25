UPSC CAPF (AC) recruitment notification 2018 released for filling 398 vacancies

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday issued a notification announcing dates and procedure for applying for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018 on its official website upsc.gov.in.

According to the notification, 398 vacancies (BSF: 60, CRPF: 179, CISF: 84, ITBP: 46, SSB: 29) will be filled through the examination. However, the number of vacancies is tentative at the moment.

The last date for receipt of application for the examination is May 21, 2018 till 6pm. The written examination will be held on August 12, 2018.

Aspirants are required to check eligibility conditions and instructions before applying for the exam, exclusively through the website www.upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates shall be issued an e-admission certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination and will be available on the official website.

Aspirants are required to go through the notification properly and check eligibility conditions and instructions before applying for the exam.

Selection process:

(i) Written Examination: The written examination to be conducted by the UPSC will have two papers.

Paper I will have objective (multiple answers type0 questions of 250 marks to test candidates general ability and intelligence.

Paper II will have questions on general studies, essay and comprehension carrying 200 marks.

There will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question paper.

There will be minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper. Paper I will be evaluated first and Paper II will be evaluated only of those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper I.

ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests: Candidates who clear the written examination will be called for Physical Standards/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

iii) Interview/Personality Test: Those who clear the second hurdle will be call for interview carrying 150 marks.

The final merit list will made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Written test and interview/personality test.

Read the notification properly and regularly visit UPSC’s official website for latest updates.