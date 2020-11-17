UPSC CDS (I) 2021: Application window closing today, here’s direct link to apply

education

UPSC CDS (I) 2021 Notification: The online application window for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) I, 2021 exam will close today, November 17. Candidates who have not yet applied for the UPSC CDS 2021 exam can do it today before 6 pm.

Candidates can apply for UPSC CDS (I) 2021 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This year, a total of 345 vacancies are notified.

UPSC CDS 2021: IMPORTANT DATES:

The UPSC CDS (I) exam 2021 will be held on February 7, 2021. The online applications can be withdrawn from November 24 to 30 till 6 pm

Details of Vacancy:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—26

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)- 170

Officers Training Academy, Chennai- 17

Total -345

Candidates will get their e-admission certificate three weeks before the commencement of the exam and will be available on the official website.

Educational Qualifications:

(i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

(iii) For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Graduates with first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB.