Home / Education / UPSC CDS (I) Result 2020 declared at upsc.gov,in, 7081 qualify for SSB interview

UPSC CDS (I) Result 2020 declared at upsc.gov,in, 7081 qualify for SSB interview

UPSC has declared the result of combined defence services (CDS) I written examination. Candidates can check their results online at upsc.gov.in. A total of 7081 candidates have qualified for interview.

Mar 23, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC CDS result 2020
UPSC CDS result 2020(HT File)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of combined defence services (CDS) I written examination. Candidates can check their results online at upsc.gov.in. A total of 7081 candidates have qualified for interview.

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result.

UPSC had conducted the CDS written test on February 2.

“The original Certificates are to be submitted within two weeks of completion of the SSB Interview and not later than 13th November, 2020 for AFA and not later than 01st January, 2021 for IMA and not later than 01st January, 2021 for admission to NA (1st April, 2021 in case of SSC only). The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission,” the official notice reads.

The UPSC will upload the mark sheet of the candidates who have not qualified the exam on its official website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final results after conducting the SSB interview.

Candidates can check the merit list online at upsc.gov.in or click on the direct link given below.

Direct link for UPSC CDS (I) 2020 results

