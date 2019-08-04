e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 04, 2019

UPSC CDS (II) Results 2018 out, check merit list here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) 2018.

education Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:24 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC CDS Results out
UPSC CDS Results out(HT file)
         

UPSC CDS (II) result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) 2018.

A total of 195 candidates have qualified the examination including 140 men and 55 women.

There were a total of 225 vacancies for 110th Short Service Commission Course and 12 vacancies for 24th Short Service Commission Women (NonTechnical) Course.

UPSC has released an official notice and the merit list of successful candidates on its official website. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website — upsc.gov.in.

How to check UPSC CDS result 2018:

Log on to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link scrolling on the homepage that reads UPSC Combined Defence Services examination (II) 2018 result link.

A PDF file will open containing the names of the qualified candidates

Download and take its printout

Check UPSC CDS merit list

 

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 15:24 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss