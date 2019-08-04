UPSC CDS (II) Results 2018 out, check merit list here

education

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:24 IST

UPSC CDS (II) result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) 2018.

A total of 195 candidates have qualified the examination including 140 men and 55 women.

There were a total of 225 vacancies for 110th Short Service Commission Course and 12 vacancies for 24th Short Service Commission Women (NonTechnical) Course.

UPSC has released an official notice and the merit list of successful candidates on its official website. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website — upsc.gov.in.

How to check UPSC CDS result 2018:

Log on to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link scrolling on the homepage that reads UPSC Combined Defence Services examination (II) 2018 result link.

A PDF file will open containing the names of the qualified candidates

Download and take its printout

Check UPSC CDS merit list

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 15:24 IST