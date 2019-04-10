UPSC CDS Result 2019 declared at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

UPSC CDS (I) Results 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of combined defence services at its official website. Candidates can check their results at the official websites at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS written exam was held on February 3. A total of 7953 candidates have qualified for the interview round.

“The original Certificates are to be submitted within two weeks of completion of the SSB Interview and not later than 13th November, 2019 for AFA and not later than 01st January, 2020 for IMA and not later than 01st January, 2020 for admission to NA (1st April, 2020 in case of SSC only). The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission,” an official notice reads.

Successful candidates will have to register for SSB to appear in the next round. Candidates who clear the SSB Round will have to appear for the medical test after which the successful candidates get admissions to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy or Indian Air Force Academy after training.

UPSC CDS 2019 Result: How to check

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

At the results section click on the UPSC CDS Result link

A PDF file will open

Check your roll number.

Here’s the direct link to check UPSC CDS Result 2019

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 08:13 IST