UPSC CISF admit cards 2020 for assistant commandant exam released at upsc.gov.in

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 13:41 IST

CISF AC(EXE)LDCE 2020 admit card 2020: UPSC on Monday, February 10 released the admit card for the exam to recruit assistant commandants (executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). UPSC will hold the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2020 to recruit assistant commandants (executive) on March 1, 2020.

Those who have applied for CISF AC(EXE) LDCE 2020 can download their admit card by visiting Union Public Service Commission website at upsc.gov.in. No paper e-admit card will be issued by the commission. Candidates shall not be admitted to the examination unless he/she holds a downloaded e-admit card.

The commission will tentatively fill 23 vacancies (General- 20, SC-02, ST- 01) through this recruitment process. The admit cards for CISF AC(EXE)LDCE 2020 can be download till March 1, 2020.

Note: Please visit UPSC’s official website for latest news and updates on the CISF AC(EXE) LDCE 2020 examination.