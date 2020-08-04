e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC civil services 2019 final result declared at upsc.gov.in, 829 candidates qualify

UPSC civil services 2019 final result declared at upsc.gov.in, 829 candidates qualify

Candidates can download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the civil services 2019 exam online at upsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Aug 04, 2020 12:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari and Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari and Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC civil services 2019 final result.
UPSC civil services 2019 final result.(HT file )
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the civil services result 2019 on its official website. Candidates can download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the civil services 2019 exam online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC has also released the merit list of candidates who have qualified in the UPSC CSE 2019 exam. Pradeep Singh is the UPSC 2019 topper followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma

The list has been released on the basis of written examination and personality test of Civil services examination 2019.

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

UPSC civil services 2019 list:

Out of the total 829 qualified candidates, 304 are from general category, 78 from EWS, 251 from OBC, 129 from SC and 67 are from ST category.

UPSC has also maintained a consolidated Reserve List of 182 candidates. The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld.

tags
top news
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
Mumbai rains LIVE| 230mm rain in 10 hrs, flood-like situation: BMC 
Mumbai rains LIVE| 230mm rain in 10 hrs, flood-like situation: BMC 
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 231 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 231 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In