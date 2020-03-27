UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Previous years questions here

education

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:03 IST

UPSC CSE prelims 2020 previous years question: Union Public Service Commission will conduct the civil services preliminary exam on May 31. Lakhs of aspirants register for the UPSC civil services examination every year. UPSC civil services exam is considered one of the toughest competitive examinations.

With just two months left for the examination, the aspirants must have started their preparation for the examination. Apart from some of the recommended books and study material, candidates should also go through the previous year question papers of the exam. This helps in getting a clear idea about the exam pattern and the questions.

Here are the previous question of GS Paper 1:

Here are the previous question of GS Paper 2: