UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Registration closes today

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 13:38 IST

The application process for UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 closes at 6pm on Tuesday, March 3. So, aspirants who have still not applied for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020, have a few more hours left to complete the process.

Candidates can register for UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 by visiting the UPSC application website at upsconline.nic.in. They should read the detailed instructions provided before filling up online the application form.

Before applying for the exam, candidates should keep ready a photo ID like Aadhaar Card, Voter Card, Passport, PAN Card, Driving Licence or any other type of photo ID card issued by the state or central government. They will be required to submit details of the photo ID card while filling up the application form. They will also have to upload a scanned copy of the same photo ID. The photo Id should be kept safely as it will be required for all future referencing and must be carried while appearing for examination.

In case of any confusion regarding filling of application form, call at 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 till 5pm.

UPSC Civil Services (preliminary) Examination 2020 will be held on Sunday, May 31. The official notification for UPSC prelims examination 2020 can be checked byclicking here.

Note: Visit the official website of UPSC for latest news and updates about the Civil Services preliminary examination 2020.