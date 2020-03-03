e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Registration closes today

UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Registration closes today

education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 13:38 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindustantimes
         

The application process for UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 closes at 6pm on Tuesday, March 3. So, aspirants who have still not applied for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020, have a few more hours left to complete the process.

Candidates can register for UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 by visiting the UPSC application website at upsconline.nic.in. They should read the detailed instructions provided before filling up online the application form.

Before applying for the exam, candidates should keep ready a photo ID like Aadhaar Card, Voter Card, Passport, PAN Card, Driving Licence or any other type of photo ID card issued by the state or central government. They will be required to submit details of the photo ID card while filling up the application form. They will also have to upload a scanned copy of the same photo ID. The photo Id should be kept safely as it will be required for all future referencing and must be carried while appearing for examination.

In case of any confusion regarding filling of application form, call at 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 till 5pm.

UPSC Civil Services (preliminary) Examination 2020 will be held on Sunday, May 31. The official notification for UPSC prelims examination 2020 can be checked byclicking here.

Note: Visit the official website of UPSC for latest news and updates about the Civil Services preliminary examination 2020.

tags
top news
UN body moves Supreme Court over CAA, India says our internal matter
UN body moves Supreme Court over CAA, India says our internal matter
On Women’s Day, PM to give away his social media accounts to inspiring women
On Women’s Day, PM to give away his social media accounts to inspiring women
Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh
Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Mercedes launches facelift GLC Coupe at Rs 62.70 lakh
Mercedes launches facelift GLC Coupe at Rs 62.70 lakh
Facebook Messenger get a major update, here’s what it means for you
Facebook Messenger get a major update, here’s what it means for you
BJP, Opposition MPs spar as Lok Sabha Speaker warns against unruly behavior
BJP, Opposition MPs spar as Lok Sabha Speaker warns against unruly behavior
trending topics
CoronavirusSSC CHSL Admit cardHSSC Recruitment 2020Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersPM ModiDelhi riotsAsim RiazDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News