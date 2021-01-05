e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC Civil Services Result 2019: 89 more candidates from reserve list recommended

UPSC Civil Services Result 2019: 89 more candidates from reserve list recommended

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released a list of 89 more candidates who have been recommended from the reserve list for civil services main exam 2019. The list can be accessed from the official website - upsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 10:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC had declared the civil service main exam 2019 result on August 4, 2020 recommending 829 candidates in Order of Merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 927 vacancies.

“As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 73 General, 14 OBC, 01 EWS and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2019. Particulars of these candidates are included herewith. The candidates so recommended will be intimated directly by the DOP&T,” the official notice reads.

Out of these, candidature of following four candidates bearing Roll No. 0404736, 0835241, 2100323 and 6603686 are provisional and result of one candidate has been kept withheld.

Click here to check list

