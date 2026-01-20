UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: BJP President, Nitin Nabin, Ramchandra Rao, Karnataka DGP, Noida Techie death & more

Daily Quiz 1. In response to US President Donald Trump’s threat of imposing tariffs over opposition to American control of Greenland, several European countries issued a strong joint statement even as they sent troops to take part in a Danish military training exercise on the island. What is the name of this training exercise?

A. Operation Northern Shield

B. Operation Polar Resolve

C. Operation Arctic Endurance

D. Operation Ice Horizon

2. With reference to the regulation of cryptocurrencies in India, which of the following statements is NOT true?

A. In March 2023, cryptocurrency exchanges and related services were brought under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

B. Any Virtual Digital Asset (VDA) service provider catering to Indian users must register with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)

C. Only India-based cryptocurrency platforms are required to report suspicious transactions to the FIU

D. The obligation to register with the FIU depends on the nature of activities performed for Indian users, not on where the company is physically located

3. Donald Trump’s supporters have popularised which term — combining the president’s name with an 1823 US foreign policy doctrine that asserted American pre-eminence in the Western Hemisphere — following the US operation to abduct Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro?

A. Donroe Doctrine

B. Trumpian Corollary

C. TruMonroe Policy

D. Domerica Doctrine

4. In the run-up to the Asian Games and World Championships, and with quota places for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics at stake, Indian athletes are facing new international regulations that limit the thickness and stiffness of competition clothing, a move described by the sport’s global body as curbing “technical doping”. These changes are expected to reduce reliance on specialised apparel, lower scores initially, and force athletes to depend more on balance, core strength and technique, affecting both established performers and fast-rising newcomers. Which sport is being referred to?

A. Biathlon

B. Archery

C. Shooting

D. Fencing

5. Which former world No. 1 recently made headlines by becoming the oldest woman to compete at the singles main draw of the Australian Open, returning to professional tennis after a five-year absence?

A. Svetlana Kuznetsova

B. Martina Navaratilova

C. Kimiko Date

D. Venus Williams

6. In Assam recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bagurumba Dwhou 2026, a cultural event of which community?

A. Mising

B. Bodo

C. Karbi

D. Dimasa

7. A third-generation Tamilian in Maharashtra, this 62-year-old person grew up in Pune, watching and loving Hollywood films such as Ben-Hur and Guns of Navarone. Then he discovered Alfred Hitchcock. After briefly flirting with film journalism, he enrolled at Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). It took him another 16 years after graduation to make his debut feature: Ek Hasina Thi (2004; a twisted tale of false accusations and revenge). Who's he?

A. R. Balki

B. Sriram Raghavan

C. Santosh Sivan

D. Priyadarshan

8. After graduating in Economics from Presidency College, Calcutta, he studied fine art at Santiniketan (1940–42) under masters such as Nandalal Bose and Benode Behari Mukherjee. At the age of 22, he began a career that proved seminal across graphic design, advertising, painting, and storytelling. His first professional job, in 1943, was as a junior illustrator at the Calcutta office of the British advertising agency DJ Keymer, where his creativity flourished under art director Annada Munshi, a pioneer of Indian advertising. Who is he?

A. MF Hussain

B. Satyajit Ray

C. RK Laxman

D. Mario Miranda

9. At 16, she is the youngest to secure a Women's Premier League contract. Who's she?

A. Saika Ishaque

B. Jemimah Rodrigues

C. G Kamalini

D. Deeya Yadav

10. A United Nations treaty, also known as the BBNJ Agreement, came into effect last week. What does this treaty primarily seek to do?

A. Provide countries with a legally binding framework to address threats such as overfishing and to protect 30% of the ocean environment by 2030 (Correct)

B. Establish a global licensing system for deep-sea mining in international waters by 2030

C. Transfer exclusive control of high seas resources to coastal states by 2030

D. Create a global fund to compensate countries affected by marine pollution

