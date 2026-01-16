UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: BMC election, BMC, Israel, Iran, Venezuela, Machado, Nobel Peace Prize, Trump & more

Daily Quiz 1. Scott Adams, the US cartoonist famous for his ... comic strip whose career was later soured by a racism row, has died at age 68. Fill in the blank.

A. Dilbert

B. Garfield

C. Calvin & Hobbes

D. Peanuts

2. The Supreme Court has delivered a split verdict on the constitutional validity of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988 –– a provision inserted through the 2018 amendments, which mandates what?

A. Compulsory prior approval of Parliament for prosecuting serving or retired civil servants

B. Automatic suspension of public servants once a preliminary inquiry into corruption is initiated

C. Prior government approval before initiating any inquiry or investigation against a public servant for decisions taken in the discharge of official duties

D. Mandatory sanction from the Chief Justice of India before registering any corruption case against a public servant

3. Which French political leader is facing an appeal trial that will determine eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election, after being handed a five-year ban from holding public office for the misuse of more than €4 million in European Union funds?

A. Marine Le Pen

B. Valérie Pécresse

C. Jordan Bardella

D. François Hollande

4. The US health regulator has asked drugmakers to remove label warnings about what potential risk from widely used GLP-1 receptor agonist weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy, Zepbound and Saxenda, after a review found no supporting evidence?

A. An increased risk of severe cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and

strokes

B. A potential risk of suicidal thoughts or behaviour linked to GLP-1 weight-loss drugs

C. A heightened likelihood of developing insulin-dependent diabetes with long-term use

D. A proven link to aggressive behavioural disorders and psychosis

5. The US defence department is testing a device bought in an undercover operation that investigators believe could be responsible for which mysterious ailments reported by US spies, diplomats and troops posted abroad?

A. Post-traumatic stress disorder

B. Agent Orange-related illness

C. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

D. Havana Syndrome

6. What is the name of India’s premier domestic One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament?

A. Deodhar Trophy

B. Irani Trophy

C. Vijay Hazare Trophy

D. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

7. Traditionally built stitched Indian vessel ... reached the shores of Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday after a 17-day maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar, Gujarat. The 65-foot-long ship was accorded a water salute on arrival. The ship has been made with natural materials and methods that date back several centuries. Fill in the blank.

A. INSV Samudra

B. INSV Makar

C. INSV Tarini

D. INSV Kaundinya

8. Pakistan said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with a firm connected to the main crypto business of US President Donald Trump’s family, to explore using its USD1 stablecoin for cross-border payments. What is the entity called?

A. Digital World Acquisition Corp

B. World Liberty Financial

C. Trump Media & Technology Group

D. Truth Social Payments

9. The IRGC was established after Iran’s 1979 revolution to protect the new Islamic regime. Its role is to protect Iran against internal and external threats. What does IRGC stand for?

A. Iranian Revolutionary Government Council

B. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

C. Iranian Resistance and Guard Committee

D. Islamic Republic Guard Command

10. Salil Parekh is the CEO of which major software company?

A. HCL

B. TCS

C. Infosys

D. Wipro