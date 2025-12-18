UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Delhi AQI, Delhi Pollution, SEBI, BS3, BS4 & more

Daily Quiz 1. As part of the GRAP-3 restrictions announced for Delhi, which category of non Delhi registered vehicles has been barred from entering the city?

A. Those without PUC certificates issued in NCR states

B. Those lacking retro-fitted particulate filters

C. Those not certified under the CAFE fuel-efficiency norms

D. Those with emission standards lower than BS-VI norms

2. West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas resigned on Tuesday amid … Complete the sentence.

A. Allegations of financial irregularities in the renovation contracts for Eden Gardens ahead of an ICC tournament

B. Pressure from the party high command following factional infighting within the state sports ministry

C. Mounting criticism over the mismanagement of football icon Lionel Messi’s event at the Salt Lake stadium last week

D. Protests by athletes over the state government’s decision to scrap sports quotas in public employment.

3. Which player became the most expensive overseas buy in the tournament’s history after Kolkata Knight Riders paid ₹25.20 crore at the IPL auction?

A. Harry Brook

B. Mitchell Starc

C. Cameron Green

D. Marco Jansen

4. A Paris labour court on Tuesday ordered Paris St Germain to pay … … €60 million in unpaid salary and bonuses, bringing a partial end to one of the most acrimonious disputes in French football. Fill up the blanks.

A. Kylian Mbappé

B. Neymar Jr

C. Marco Verratti

D. Lionel Messi

5. Just three memory giants control around 93 per cent of the total RAM market. SK Hynix and Micron are two of the three. Which is the third giant?

A. Toshiba

B. Western Digital

C. Samsung

D. TSMC

6. The ATP’s new heat-safety regulation for men’s tennis, to be implemented from the 2026 season, bases cooling breaks and suspension of play on which heat stress measurement index?

A. Universal Thermal Climate Index (UTCI)

B. Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT)

C. Humidex, commonly used in North American weather advisories

D. Heat Index (HI) used by meteorological departments

7. As part of the Centre’s ₹7,280-crore “Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM)”, India aims to build a domestic value chain for producing the strongest type of permanent magnets used in EVs, electronics, aerospace, and green energy. The magnets are made from an alloy referred to as NdFeB. What does NdFeB stand for?

A. Samarium-Cobalt-Iron

B. Neodymium–Iron–Beryllium

C. Nickel–Iron–Boron

D. Neodymium–Iron–Boron

8. President Donald Trump has sued which organisation for at least $10 billion over a misleading edit in a documentary last year that gave the impression he’d made a direct call for violence in a speech leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters?

A. Netflix

B. Democratic Party

C. Google

D. The BBC

9. Who has become the first person ever worth $600 billion, according to ‘Forbes’? A. Larry Ellison

B. Elon Musk

C. Mark Zuckerberg

D. Jensen Huang

10. Why is December 16 observed as Vijay Diwas in India?

A. It marks the signing of the Shimla Agreement

B. It makes the formal integration of Goa into the Indian Union

C. It honours the end of the Kargil conflict, following Pakistan’s troop withdrawal

D. It marks India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war