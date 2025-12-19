UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Epstein files, Trump, Bill Gates, Pornhub, Homebound & more

Daily Quiz 1. With 260 Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) from over 7000 samples tested by the national anti-doping agency in 2024, which country remains in the top tier of the global doping charts, according a recent report from World Anti Doping Agency (WADA)?

A. China

B. India

C. Russia

D. France

2. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has been given a final chance to turn over the 2.5 billion pounds ($3.25 billion) that he promised to give victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine from the sale of Premier League club …, the UK government said on Wednesday. Fill in the blank.

A. Manchester United

B. Arsenal

C. Liverpool

D. Chelsea

3. …sit at the heart of a technological Cold War. They use beams of extreme ultraviolet light to etch circuits thousands of times thinner than a human hair onto silicon wafers, currently a capability monopolised by the West. Fill in the blank.

A. Nano-imprint fabrication systems

B. EUV lithography machines

C. Quantum annealing processors

D. Cryogenic semiconductor testers

4. Neeraj Ghaywan’s much-acclaimed … is among the 15 films shortlisted in the Best International Feature category at the Oscars, moving a step closer to the final five nominations and possibly a win. The movie, inspired by a true story that became the basis of a news article during the pandemic, has been creating global buzz since its debut in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival. Fill in the blank.

A. All that breathes

B. Court

C. Homebound

D. Masaan

5. Britain is to rejoin which popular student exchange programme of the European Union almost five years after leaving the scheme following Brexit, according to a joint UK–EU statement?

A. Creative Europe

B. Horizon Europe

C. Erasmus

D. Leonardo da Vinci Programme

6. Turkey is seeking to return which Russian-made defence system it bought nearly a decade ago, a move that could ease tensions with the United States and other NATO members and potentially reopen the door for its participation in the US made F-35 stealth fighter programme?

A. Universal Thermal Climate Index (UTCI)

B. S-400 air defence system

C. Tor-M2 short-range air defence system

D. Antey-2500 (S-300VM) air defence system

7. ‘Nobody’s Girl,’ Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s memoir, which has sold over one million copies within a few months of its launch, is primarily about what?

A. Her legal battle to reform child protection laws in the United States

B. Her experiences of sexual abuse and trafficking by financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associates

C. A journalistic investigation into elite financial crime networks

D. A fictionalised account of exploitation in the global modelling industry

8. Hydrogen is often promoted as a clean fuel because it emits only water vapour when used. However, a recent study published in the journal ‘Nature’ warned that hydrogen could also contribute indirectly to global warming. According to the research, why is hydrogen now being seen as part of the climate problem?

A. Because hydrogen infrastructure increases ozone formation in the lower

atmosphere

B. Because hydrogen emissions help methane, a potent greenhouse gas, remain longer in the atmosphere, thereby indirectly increasing global temperatures

C. Because large-scale hydrogen production releases carbon dioxide during

electrolysis

D. Because hydrogen storage requires energy-intensive cooling that offsets its

climate benefits

9. The hacking group ShinyHunters has threatened to expose the identities of premium users of which online platform, according to recent reports?

A. scientology.org

B. Ashley Madison

C. OnlyFans

D. Pornhub

10. What position does Susie Wiles hold in the Trump administration?

A. National Security Adviser

B. White House Chief of Staff

C. Secretary of Homeland Security

D. White House Communications Director