UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Justice Suryakant, COP30, Labour codes, Kuno national park,

Daily Quiz 1. In a recent presidential reference ruling, the Supreme Court addressed whether the judiciary can prescribe fixed deadlines for constitutional authorities while dealing with state legislation. What principle did the Court uphold? UPSC file image

A. Courts may mandate a 30-day deadline for gubernatorial assent

B. Courts may introduce the concept of automatic or “deemed” assent

C. Courts cannot impose timelines on the President or governors to clear bills

D. Courts may direct governors to favour the advice of the state cabinet in all cases

2. What is the name of the anti-tank missile system that India is set to import from the US to boost the army’s operational readiness?

A. Excalibur

B. Javelin

C. Kornet

D. Spike

3. The Supreme Court has adopted a uniform definition of Aravalli hills and ranges as proposed by an expert committee, which said that any land form with an elevation of 100 metres or more from the local relief measured from the top shall be termed as part of the Aravalli hills. This definition will apply to which of the following states?

A. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh

B. Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Gujarat

C. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Punjab

D. Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and Uttarakhand

4. Indian-born cheetah Mukhi gave birth to five cubs at which national park, with officials describing it as a “strong sign” of the viability and adaptation of the species that was reintroduced in the country three years ago?

A. Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

B. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

C. Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh

D. Valmiki National Park, Bihar

5. The Union Home Ministry has provided relief to Indian sailors operating along the nation’s coastlines by abolishing two decades-old immigration procedures that were considered a major source of delay. Which two rules have been scrapped?

A. The coastal sign-on/sign-off system and the Shore Leave Pass (SLP) procedure

B. The coastal docking permit and the Maritime Entry Log (MEL) system C. The inland vessel transit code and the Port Worker Movement Pass

(PWMP)

D. The harbour security check protocol and the Crew Rotation Authorisation (CRA)

6. Blockbuster appetite-suppressing drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro belong to which class of medications?

A. Proton pump inhibitors

B. GLP-1 agonists

C. SGLT2 inhibitors

D. Beta-blockers

7. SFIO was set up by the Government of India as a multi-disciplinary organisation under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. What does SFIO stand for?

A. Special Financial Intelligence Organisation

B. Securities and Fiscal Integrity Office

C. Serious Fraud Investigation Office

D. Strategic Forensic Inspection Organisation

8. The Governor, under Article 200, has three constitutional options: give assent to the Bill, reserve it for the President, or withhold assent and return it to the Legislature with comments. The power to return a Bill with comments is not available for ... Bills. Fill in the blank.

A. Private Member

B. Privileges and Conduct of Business

C. Local Area Development

D. Money

9. The 7th National Security Adviser (NSA) level meeting of which forum, whose members are Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India, was held recently? (Seychelles took part as an observer and Malaysia as a guest)

A. Bay of Bengal Maritime Cooperation Forum

B. Colombo Security Conclave

C. Indian Ocean Strategic Dialogue

D. South Asian Maritime Security Initiative

10. Meta’s chief AI scientist, considered one of the godfathers of modern AI, is leaving the company to launch his own startup. What’s his name?

A. Geoffrey Hinton

B. Yoshua Bengio

C. Yann LeCun

D. Demis Hassabis