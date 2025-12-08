UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Kudankulam, Assam Accord, Elgar Parishad, Poland, AMFI, Malala Yousafzai, Warner Bros

Daily Quiz 1. Which Russian state-run corporation delivered the first consignment of nuclear fuel for initial loading of the third reactor at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu?

A. Rosneft

B. Roscosmos

C. Rosatom

D. Gazprom

2. The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the response of the Centre on whether the recent government order permitting religious minorities facing persecution in three neighbouring countries a free passage to India till December 31, 2024 violates the _____ of 1985, which froze the deadline for such entry of illegal immigrants into the state of Assam at March 25, 1971. Fill in the blank.

A. Shillong Framework

B. Assam Accord

C. Northeast Migration Pact

D. Brahmaputra Boundary Agreement

3. The Bombay high court last week granted bail to which former Delhi University professor in the 2018 Elgar Parishad case, citing his prolonged pre-trial incarceration of five years and seven months?

A. Sudhir Dhawale

B. Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil

C. Rona Wilson

D. Anand Teltumbde

4. What does the UMEED Central Portal, launched in June 2025, seek to do?

A. Manage online applications for minority student scholarships

B. Coordinate inter-state pilgrimage logistics through a single national

dashboard

C. Provide a unified database for monitoring heritage mosque conservation projects

D. Serve as a centralised digital platform for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties

5. The United States has announced plans for what it calls a “New G20” as it prepares to host the 2026 G20 Leaders’ Summit. It welcomed which country as a new member while explicitly excluding South Africa, which US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused of prioritising “spite, division, and radical agendas” during its current presidency?

A. Israel

B. Hungary

C. Argentina

D. Poland

6. What is the full form of AMFI?

A. Association of Mutual Funds in India

B. Alliance for Microfinance Institutions

C. Asian Monetary Fund Initiative

D. Accredited Market Facilitators Institute

7. While announcing a policy rate cut last week, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra described the economy as being in a “rare _________ period” — a term that means “just about right” — reflecting 8% growth and 2% inflation. Fill in the blank.

A. Mid-cycle harmony

B. Goldilocks

C. Sweet-balance

D. Equilibrium

8. In the context of Waqf properties, who are ‘mutawallis’?

A. Religious tax assessors appointed to evaluate zakat contributions

B. Community arbiters who adjudicate disputes under personal law

C. Caretakers or managers responsible for administering Waqf properties

D. Government auditors overseeing endowment-related financial

compliance

9. Which Nobel Peace Prize winner is the author of the book Finding My Way?

A. Malala Yousafzai

B. Kailash Satyarthi

C. Maria Ressa

D. María Corina Machado

10. Which company has agreed to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. in $72 billion cash and stock deal?

A. Disney

B. Netflix

C. Paramount

D. Comcast

Answers Rosatom Assam Accord 3. Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil

4. Serve as a centralised digital platform for real-time uploading verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties.

5. Poland

6. Association of Mutual Funds in India

7. Goldilocks

8. Caretakers or managers responsible for administering Waqf properties

9. Malala Yousafzai

10. Netflix