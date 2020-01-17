UPSC declares Indian Forest Services main result 2019, check it here

education

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 19:10 IST

UPSC on Friday declared the Indian Forest Services main examination 2019 result. The UPSC Forest Service main exam was conducted between December 1 and 8, 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam, can check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check UPSC IFS main exam result 2019:

Candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the personality test.

The personality tests (interviews) are likely start in the month February and will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. The admit card for the personality test can be downloaded from Jan 24, 2020.

Note: Candidature of these candidates is provisional at this stage and is subject to their being found eligible in all respects.