UPSC EPFO admit card 2025: Here's how to download hall ticket, check exam timing and other details

The notice states that the admit cards will be made available five days before the scheduled date of examination. The UPSC EPFO exam will be held on November 30, 2025.
Those who have applied for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) positions under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour & Employment, have been urged to regularly check the official UPSC website for the latest updates.
The admit cards will be released at the official UPSC websites: upsc.gov.in and upsc.nic.in. The applicants can login and download the admit card using their registration ID and date of birth.
All about UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025
The UPSC is conducting the exam to recruit eligible applicants for 230 posts, including 156 seats for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer, 74 seats for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner through Special Advertisement No. 52/2025.
Official websites to download admit cards
The admit cards will be accessible for download on upsc.gov.in and upsc.nic.in. The applicants will need their registration ID and date of birth to log in and download the admit card.
The UPSC said that the intimation about the venue of the recruitment test will be communicated to the candidates in due course.
Steps to download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025
The UPSC said that the examination will be conducted from 09:30 am to 11:30 am on November 30 (Sunday) at 78 centres across India.
The UPSC said that the exam will pen-and-paper based and conducted offline. The reporting time at the test center is 90 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the test.
Here are the steps to download the admit card:
Visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in
Look for "What's New" section on the homepage or the "Admit Cards" tab under the Examination menu.
Click on the link for “EPFO EO/AO & APFC Examination Admit Card” once activated.
Select the “Download” option, which will redirect you to upsconline.nic.in.
Choose to download the admit card using Registration ID or Roll Number.
Enter the required details: Registration ID/Roll Number, date of birth, security captcha, etc.
After entering the correct details, click on “Submit”. Your admit card will appear. Applicants are urged to verify the information in the hall ticket, like their name, exam center, timings and others instructions.