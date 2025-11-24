UPSC EPFO admit card 2025: Here's how to download hall ticket, check exam timing and other details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an official notification regarding the UPSC EPFO admit card. UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025

The notice states that the admit cards will be made available five days before the scheduled date of examination. The UPSC EPFO exam will be held on November 30, 2025.

Those who have applied for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) positions under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour & Employment, have been urged to regularly check the official UPSC website for the latest updates.

The admit cards will be released at the official UPSC websites: upsc.gov.in and upsc.nic.in. The applicants can login and download the admit card using their registration ID and date of birth.

All about UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025 The UPSC is conducting the exam to recruit eligible applicants for 230 posts, including 156 seats for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer, 74 seats for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner through Special Advertisement No. 52/2025.

The UPSC said that the intimation about the venue of the recruitment test will be communicated to the candidates in due course.

Steps to download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 The UPSC said that the examination will be conducted from 09:30 am to 11:30 am on November 30 (Sunday) at 78 centres across India.

The UPSC said that the exam will pen-and-paper based and conducted offline. The reporting time at the test center is 90 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the test.

Here are the steps to download the admit card: