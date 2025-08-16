Union Public Service Commission will end the registration process for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 on August 18, 2025. Candidates who still have not applied for the Enforcement Officer & Assistant PF Commissioner posts can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Registration process ends on August 18 at upsc.gov.in, apply for 230 posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 230 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree in any subject from recognised university or institute. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on apply online link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay application fee of ₹25/- either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Candidates will have to appear for a pen and paper based Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) which will be conducted to shortlist the candidates for Interview for recruitment to the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner(Item No. 2 above)shall be conducted by the Commission. The exam duration is for 2 hours and all questions will carry equal marks.

Wrong answers will be penalised. Every wrong answer will result in a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.