UPSC Geo- Scientist admit card 2019 released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Geo- Scientist admit card 2019 released at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for combined geo- scientist prelims exam. Candidates can download UPSC geo- scientist admit card online at upsc.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 15:43 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC geo- scientist admit card
UPSC geo- scientist admit card(UPSC)
         

The admit card is available for download from December 26 to January 19, 2020. The prelims exam will be held on January 19.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the geo-scientist post can download their admit cards by logging in using their roll number and registration number.

The exam will be conducted in a computer based test mode.

How to download UPSC Geo- Scientist admit card:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Under the latest news section, click on the link that reads ‘e-admit card combined geo- scientist prelims’

Proceed to next page

Log in using registration ID or roll number

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download UPSC  geo- scientist admit card

Education News