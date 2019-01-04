UPSC IFS main result 2018 declared at upsc.gov.in, here’s the details

UPSC Indian Forest Services result for main examination 2018 has been declared on its official website upsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted between December 2 and 10, 2018.

Candidates can check their roll numbers on the official website. Direct link for the UPSC IFS main result 2018 has been given below. The qualified candidates will have to appear in the next level of the UPSC exam i.e., personality test. The UPSC personality test will commence from January 28, 2019.

Check your UPSC IFS main result 2018 here:

Here’s the direct link to check UPSC IFS Main result 2018

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 09:36 IST