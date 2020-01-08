UPSC NDA (I) 2020 notification released at upsc.gov.in, check details before applying

education

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:33 IST

UPSC NDA notification 2020: Union Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting applications for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020 on its official website.

The application process for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020 started on Wednesday, January 8 and the last date for submission of application is January 28 till 6pm.

The online applications can be withdrawn from February 4 to February 11 till 6pm. Detailed instructions regarding withdrawal of applications has been given in the notification.

Approximately, 418 posts will be filled through this exam: 370 for the National Defence Academy (208 for the Indian Army, 120 for the Indian Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties), 42 for Indian Navy) and 48 posts for the Indian Naval Academy.

UPSC will on April 19, 2020 conduct the written examination for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 145rd Course, and for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2021. The examination date is tentative.

Candidates should check eligibility conditions and instructions before applying for the exam on upsconline.nic.in.

Admit card for the exam will be issued three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

Note: Read the notification for details like eligibility conditions, how to apply, list of examination centres, negative marking and much more.