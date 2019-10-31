UPSC Recruitment 2019: 67 vacancies on offer, apply before November 14

education

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:16 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for recruitment on different posts. There are a total of 67 vacant posts in various departments.

The online application process is going on and the last date to apply is November 14, 2019. All the posts are reserved for physically challenged persons.

Applicant should not be more than 30 years of age.

Check official notification here

Details of Vacancy:

1. Company Prosecutor, Ministry of Corporate Affairs: - Total Post -11

Educational Qualification: Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institution

2. Prosecutor, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Affairs - 1 post

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline plus bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute OR Integrated graduate in Law (Five years duration) from a recognized University or Institute.

3. Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology),Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs -- 2 post

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Chemistry/Biochemistry/Pharmacology/ Pharmacy / Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized university or equivalent

4.Director (Staff Training / Productivity),Directorate General of Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), Ministry of Labour and Employment - 1 post

Educational Qualification: Degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Chemical or Production or Industrial Engineering of a recognized University or equivalent

5. Specialist Grade III (Dermatology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi-- 7 posts

Educational Qualification: A recognized MBBS qualification.

6. Specialist Grade III (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi --- Total 9 posts

Educational Qualification: A recognized MBBS qualification

7. Two Specialist Grade III (Ophthalmology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi --- 2 post

Educational Qualification: A recognized MBBS qualification

8. Specialist Grade III (Orthopaedics), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi --- Total 9 posts

Educational Qualification: A recognized MBBS qualification

9. Specialist Grade III (Paediatrics), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi -- 18 posts

Educational Qualification: A recognized MBBS qualification

10. Specialist Grade III (Psychiatrics), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi --- 7 posts

Educational Qualification: A recognized MBBS qualification.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 13:15 IST