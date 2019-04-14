UPSC Recruitment 2019: Application begins for Director, Assistant Hydrogeologist posts
UPSC Recruitment 2019: Application begins for Director, Assistant Hydrogeologist posts. The online application closes on May 2. Check pay scale, eligibility and other details here.education Updated: Apr 14, 2019 15:45 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the posts of director (in legal and treaties) and assistant hydrogeologist posts. There are a total of 50 vacancies for assistant hydrogeologist and one vacancy for direct post. Application for the posts began on April 13 and will end on May 2, 2019.
DETAILS OF VACANCY: DIRECTOR
The post of director will be under Ministry of External Affairs in Legal and Treaties Division
Pay scale of Level 13 (Rs.123100-215900/-) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
Age Limit: Not exceeding 50 years as on normal closing date. Relaxable for Government servants up to 5 years in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government.
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
Master degree in Law with specialization in the field of International Law and / or International Relations or International Organisations from a recognized University.
International Law would, inter alia, include major areas of International Law such as Law of the Sea, Human Rights Law, International Environmental Law, International Criminal Law and International Trade Law.
Candidates having specialization in International Law in M. Phil. or Ph. D. level but not at Master level will also be eligible.
Desirable Qualification: Doctorate in International Law
DETAILS OF VACANCY: ASSISTANT HYDROGEOLOGIST
Ministry of Water Resources River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation will hire the 50 assistant hydrogeologist under the department of Central Ground Water Board.
Pay scale of Assistant Hydrogeologist- Level-8 (Rs. 47600–151100) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
Age limit: Not exceeding 30 years for General and EWS category candidates as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 33 years for Other Backward Class candidates and 35 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates as on normal closing date
Educational Qualification
Master of Science Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Earth Science and Resource Management or Hydrogeology or Master of Technology in Engineering Geology from a recognized University.
UPSC RECRUITMENT 2019: HOW TO APPLY
Visit the official website of upsc.gov.in
Click on the ‘Apply online’ tab on the right side of the homepage.
Click on --- Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts
Select the post and click on ‘Apply’
Read the instructions and click Next
You will get an application form
Provide the information required in the form
Scan and upload photos and signature
Pay application fee
Click on submit
Keep safe the acknowledgement number and Log in ID and Password that will be provided to you
First Published: Apr 14, 2019 15:45 IST