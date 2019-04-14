UPSC Recruitment 2019: Application begins for Director, Assistant Hydrogeologist posts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the posts of director (in legal and treaties) and assistant hydrogeologist posts. There are a total of 50 vacancies for assistant hydrogeologist and one vacancy for direct post. Application for the posts began on April 13 and will end on May 2, 2019.

DETAILS OF VACANCY: DIRECTOR

The post of director will be under Ministry of External Affairs in Legal and Treaties Division

Pay scale of Level 13 (Rs.123100-215900/-) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age Limit: Not exceeding 50 years as on normal closing date. Relaxable for Government servants up to 5 years in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Master degree in Law with specialization in the field of International Law and / or International Relations or International Organisations from a recognized University.

International Law would, inter alia, include major areas of International Law such as Law of the Sea, Human Rights Law, International Environmental Law, International Criminal Law and International Trade Law.

Candidates having specialization in International Law in M. Phil. or Ph. D. level but not at Master level will also be eligible.

Desirable Qualification: Doctorate in International Law

DETAILS OF VACANCY: ASSISTANT HYDROGEOLOGIST

Ministry of Water Resources River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation will hire the 50 assistant hydrogeologist under the department of Central Ground Water Board.

Pay scale of Assistant Hydrogeologist- Level-8 (Rs. 47600–151100) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age limit: Not exceeding 30 years for General and EWS category candidates as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 33 years for Other Backward Class candidates and 35 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates as on normal closing date

Educational Qualification

Master of Science Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Earth Science and Resource Management or Hydrogeology or Master of Technology in Engineering Geology from a recognized University.

UPSC RECRUITMENT 2019: HOW TO APPLY

Visit the official website of upsc.gov.in

Click on the ‘Apply online’ tab on the right side of the homepage.

Click on --- Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts

Select the post and click on ‘Apply’

Read the instructions and click Next

You will get an application form

Provide the information required in the form

Scan and upload photos and signature

Pay application fee

Click on submit

Keep safe the acknowledgement number and Log in ID and Password that will be provided to you

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 15:45 IST