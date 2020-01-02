UPSC Recruitment 2020: Intelligence officer posts vacant, engineers can apply 

education

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment on various posts. The online application process has already begun and the last date to fill the online recruitment application (ORA) is January 16, 2020.

The last date to print the completely filled application form is January 17, 2020. Candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in

There are a total of 27 posts of deputy central intelligence officer (Technical), Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs. Engineering graduates or computer science graduates can apply for the posts.

The candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims. Candidates are also advised to bring the required certificates and documents at the time of interview to support their information provided in the application form.

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E. or B. Tech.) or B.Sc. (Engg.) awarded by a recognized University in the fields of Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Telecommunication or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology or Software Engineering or Associate Membership of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electronics and Communications Engineering or Graduate Ship awarded by Associate Membership of Institute of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers (AMIETE) in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering or Master of Science in Physics with Electronics or Telecommunication or Master of Computer Applications (MCA) after three years Bachelor of Science in Physics or Master of Science (Information Technology)or Master of Science (Computer Science)or Master of Science(Software) from a recognized University.

Moreover, there are two other posts vacant for data processing assistant, National Crime Records Bureau, Department of Women Safety, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The posts are suitable for Physically Challenged person viz. Deaf and Hard of Hearing/ Locomotor Disability including Cerebral Palsy/ Leprosy Cured/ Dwarfism/ Acid Attack Victims/ Muscular Dystrophy with disability i.e. Deaf (D) or Hard of Hearing (HH), Both legs affected but not arms (BL), One leg affected (R or L) (OL). The posts are permanent.

Educational Qualification:

Master’s Degree in Computer Applications /Information Technology /Computer Science of a recognized University/Institute OR B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Technology/Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology from a recognized University/Institute.