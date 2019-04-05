UPSC Results 2019: Didn’t expect to be in final list, says 2nd topper Akshat Jain

For 23-year-old Akshat Jain, it was a pleasant surprise to find his name in the list of successful candidates of Civil Services Examination. “I didn’t even expect to find my name in the list, forget about getting the second rank,” he said. He recalled that his interview wasn’t “on the expected lines”.

“I reckon now that maybe even with my limited knowledge, I knew how to write my answers well,” said son of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer DC Jain, who is the joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi.

Akshat’s mother, Simmi Jain, is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and posted as ADG of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Jaipur.

Akshat studied in Jaipur’s India International School and scored 94% in Class 12. He did Bachelor of Design from Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, and took the first attempt at CSE in July 2017, a month after he graduated from the IIT.

“I didn’t get past the prelims that time but it was good learning experience,” he said. His father says Akshat announced in his third year of IIT that he wanted to get into civil services.

I chose anthropology as my optional because “the syllabus caught my eye”. “I found that this subject had a lot of application in government and thought that I would enjoy reading and writing this subject,” he said.

Akshat has a younger brother, who is in college in the USA.

