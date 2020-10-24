e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC Results 2020 declared, here’s list of candidates who cleared civil services preliminary exam

UPSC Results 2020 declared, here’s list of candidates who cleared civil services preliminary exam

UPSC PT Results 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the civil services preliminary examination on Friday, at upsc.gov.in. Check full list of successful candidates who cleared the UPSC PT exam, here.

education Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 09:12 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
UPSC civil services result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in
UPSC civil services result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the civil services preliminary examination on Friday, an official statement said.

The results of the exam held on October 4 can be seen on the UPSC website -- www.upsc.gov.in.

The civil services examination is held annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

All the successful candidates have been asked to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the civil services (main) examination, 2020, the UPSC said in a statement.

 

The form is available on https://upsconline.nic.in from October 28 to November 11 till 6:00 PM. Important instructions for filling up the DAF-I and its submission will also be available on the website, it said. The civil services (main) examination, 2020 is scheduled to be held from January 8, 2021, it added.

The e-admit card along with the time table of the said examination will be uploaded on the commission’s website for the eligible candidates around three-four weeks before the commencement of the examination, the UPSC statement said.

Changes, if any, in the postal address or email address or mobile number after submission of the DAF-I may be communicated to the commission at once, it said.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the screening test held through civil services preliminary examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the commission’s website -- https://upsc.gov.in -- only after the declaration of final result, it added.

 

The UPSC has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building in its campus at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road here.

Candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their result on all working days between 10 AM to 5 PM, in person or on telephone numbers -- 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the facilitation counter, the statement said.

top news
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
Understanding Bihar elections, phase-wise
Understanding Bihar elections, phase-wise
2 onboard US Navy training plane killed in Alabama crash
2 onboard US Navy training plane killed in Alabama crash
‘We didn’t leak information,’ CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay high court
‘We didn’t leak information,’ CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay high court
Bharat Biotech to submit revised Phase 3 clinical trial protocol to DCGI by next week
Bharat Biotech to submit revised Phase 3 clinical trial protocol to DCGI by next week
‘Covid-19 vaccines to be ready by June’, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
‘Covid-19 vaccines to be ready by June’, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
‘More than just a Test player’: Jonty Rhodes’ huge remark on India opener
‘More than just a Test player’: Jonty Rhodes’ huge remark on India opener
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In