UPSEE admit card 2018 released, here’s how to download

The hall tickets for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 offline examinations were released on the official website – Upsee.nic.in – on April 20. The examination will be held on April 29, 2018.

The admit cards are available for OMR-based offline papers -- paper 1, paper 2, paper 3 and 4. These are for admission to the following courses: agriculture, pharmacy, biotechnology and engineering.

Here’s how to download:

* Log on to the website: www.upsee.nic.in

* Click on the ‘download admit card link”.

* Key in your application number, password and security pin

* Select sign In

* Download your admit card and take a print out

Candidates are advised to check details like their name, father’s name, roll no, and date, time and venue for the exam. It is advisable to keep the admit card safely till the entire admission process is over.

In case of any error or discrepancy in details, candidates are advised to contact the helpline number mentioned on the website or write to upsee2018helpdesk@aktu.ac.in.

Note: Please check the official website for updates and information.